CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) — A juvenile suspect has been arrested in the shooting of a Cherry Hills Village police officer — but investigators are still searching for additional suspects.

Officer Cory Sack was shot while responding to a 911 call about a burglary on Monday, Aug. 20, near the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and Sedgwick Drive.

Sack has undergone four surgical procedures for the two gunshot wounds.

“He is in good spirits and is on the way to recovery,” officials with Cherry Hills Village Police Department said in a statement released Wednesday.

Investigators say a juvenile was arrested in Aurora on Friday, Aug. 31. They did not provide any other information about the suspect. The juvenile is scheduled to appear in Arapahoe County District Court in Division 201 at 9 a.m. on Thursday for the filing of charges.

The Cherry Hills Village Police Department, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and an ATF task force have been involved in the investigation.

To donate to the Sack Family, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/corysack. This is currently the only official fundraising site for the family.