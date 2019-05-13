Comments
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A celebration of life is planned for the 18-year-old man who died in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch. Witnesses say Kendrick Castillo rushed one of the suspects, giving time for others to escape.
The celebration will be at the Cherry Hills Community Church on Grace Boulevard at 1 p.m.
Castillo was on the school’s robotics team. Teams from around the area are invited to display their robots to honor his memory.
Communities across the country honored Kendrick with a moment of silence on Saturday night.
Castillo’s family has an account with Wells Fargo Bank. The public can go to any branch location and ask to donate to the Kendrick Castillo Memorial Fund. Cash, checks or transfers are accepted.
