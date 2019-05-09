BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Despite snowy and wet conditions in Boulder Thursday morning, the University of Colorado’s spring commencement ceremonies went on outdoors at Folsom Field, although in somewhat abbreviated fashion. And many of the grads celebrated in true Colorado style.
CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri said the area around Folsom Field saw about 2.2 inches of wet snow through 9 a.m. Light snow continued to fall through much of the ceremony and temperatures stayed in the 30s.
“I think it’s not that good … but we are in Colorado, of course it’s going to snow in May. I’m not that upset about it. I like the cold weather,” said Jenna, a Sociology major.
“Great day to graduate. Who cares about the weather? We made it!” said Alexis, a Geology major.
Close to 9,000 graduates were awarded with their diplomas during the snowy ceremony. That includes more than 6,400 undergraduate-level graduates, more than 1,600 master’s-level graduates and 575 doctoral-level graduates. The commencement speaker was broadcast journalist Alumna Savannah Sellers.
The following are some photos taken by CBS4 photographer Eddie Castro at Folsom Field before the ceremony took place.