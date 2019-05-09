



– A very large spring storm system that started to impact our area on Monday will bring more wet and chilly weather to Colorado on Thursday. For Denver and the Front Range it will be the final wet day before a dry out starts Friday.

As expected, the highest snow totals have been in the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties. See a more complete list of snow reports here.



For locations below 6,000 feet including the vast majority of the Denver metro area, road temperatures have been too warm to support accumulation. Therefore most roads have been just wet. And wet has been the story for awhile. Since Monday Littleton has received 1.22 inches of rain while Aurora has measured 1.06 inches. Elsewhere most areas have seen between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain. Not bad for a metro area that averages only about 15.5 inches of rain each year.

For the year, Denver has officially seen almost 5 inches of rain which is more than 1 inch above normal through May 9.

The snow will largely turn back into rain for the Denver metro area by Thursday evening before a possible return to wet snow during the evening. Overnight the rain and snow should end completely and Friday should be a mainly dry day for the Front Range.

RELATED: CU Spring Graduation Winds Up Being A Snowy Affair

In the mountains a Winter Storm Warning continues for Summit County and the Winter Park area for 2 to 6 inches of additional snowfall through 6 p.m. Thursday. Similar amounts are expected farther west where a Winter Weather Advisory continues for the Vail, Aspen, and Crested Butte areas.

As drier and eventually warmer weather redevelops behind this storm, the weather should be quite nice for Mother’s Day weekend. A chance of thunderstorms and snow showers will continue in the high country through at least Saturday but Denver and the Front Range should be completely dry both Saturday and Sunday.