



– There’s an old Denver adage that says you should wait to plant till Mother’s Day. And there is a reason why. Denver can see temperatures plummet to the freezing mark any time during the month of May. And with another cold shot expected in the Mile High City this week, you may be wondering if it’s too late to go into the deep freeze.

At this point, it is not out of the question. Although our chances are getting smaller and smaller the deeper we go into May.

Denver’s Average Last Freeze was last Saturday the 4th of May.

But, the latest Denver has ever seen a temp of 32 degrees recorded is June 8, 2007! That means it is possible to see a freeze around our area at any time during the month of May given the right conditions.

There is also a touch of snow in the forecast for the Front Range this week.

On average, Denver typically wraps up most of the snow season once we get this far into Spring. The average last snowfall in the Mile High City is on April 26.

That’s not to say we don’t see May snow. In fact, we can and sometimes do. The latest Denver has seen snow was on June 12, 1947. So getting a little snow this week is not too off the wall for this time of year.

