'Resilient' Nuggets Hand Portland Their First Home Loss Of Playoffs, Even Series At 2Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his second straight triple-double and fourth of the playoffs, and the Denver Nuggets evened their Western Conference semifinal series against the Trail Blazers at 2-2 with a 116-112 victory on Sunday.

Tapia Hits Bases-Loaded Triple, Rox Beat D'backs 8-7Raimel Tapia hit a tying, bases-loaded triple and scored the go-ahead run during a five-run eighth inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7 on Sunday.

Diamondbacks Power Past Rockies 9-2Luke Weaver tossed seven strong innings, Nick Ahmed and Carson Kelly hit back-to-back home runs in a three-run second and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 9-2 on Saturday night for their ninth win in 11 games.

Sharks Take Series Lead, 3-2, In Game 5 Against AvsHertl's goals led the San Jose Sharks to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 on Saturday night.

Blazers Go Up 2-1 Over Denver After 140-137 Win In 4 OTsRodney Hood came off the bench to hit the key 3-pointer with 18.6 seconds left and Portland beat the Denver in four overtimes.

Former CU Assistant Coach Denied Work ReleaseA former University of Colorado assistant football coach who pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend has been denied entry into a jail work release program and will have to serve a 25-day jail sentence.