GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) – A Colorado prosecutor says a 23-year-old truck driver is accused of “exhibiting extreme indifference to the value of human life” in a fiery interstate crash that killed four people and injured others.
Jefferson County District Attorney Pete Weir announced Friday a total of 40 charges, including 36 felonies, against Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos of Houston.
The charges against Aguilera-Mederos include four counts of vehicular homicide, six counts of first-degree assault and 24 counts of attempted first-degree assault.
The crash occurred April 25 on Interstate 70 just after it descends from the mountains west of Denver. The pileup involved 28 vehicles and multiple explosions.
Aguilera-Mederos, who is being held on $400,000 bond, told investigators the brakes on his semitrailer failed.
His lawyer calls the charges “prosecutorial overkill.”
