GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A total of 36 felony charges have been filed by prosecutors against Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver blamed for last week’s fiery crash on Interstate 70. The April 25 crash killed four men, seriously injured two others, left several others with minor injuries and involved nearly 30 vehicles.
“He was operating the vehicle under circumstances where he was exhibiting extreme indifference to the value of human life,” Jefferson County District Attorney Pete Weir said.
Weir announced Friday that Aguilera-Mederos, a truck driver from Texas, faces charges that include four counts of vehicular homicide. The total number of charges he faces is 40.
The crash happened on Interstate 70 near the Colorado Mills shopping mall and led to an extended closure of the highway. Weir said Friday that Aguilera’s actions before it are what led to the filing of the charges.
“Mr. Aguilera was observed at the western part of I-70 at the general area of the Genesee Parkway/exit and Lookout Mountain driving extremely fast and in a reckless manner,” Weir said. “The speed limit for a commercial vehicle that Mr. Aguilera was operating — a semi truck with a trailer — is 45 mph. The estimated speed of Mr. Aguilera at that time and at subsequent times proceeding eastbound on I-70 was in excess of 85 mph.”
Weir said several drivers witnessed Aguilera driving his truck recklessly before the crash, “swerving through various lanes of the road.”
Aguilera’s wife released a statement this week saying he’s innocent because he lost his brakes, but video has been publicly released that investigators believe shows him driving erratically for miles, even past a truck ramp where he had a chance to leave the interstate.
The crash killed Doyle Harrison, 61, of Hudson, William Bailey, 67, of Arvada, Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 24, of Denver and Stanley Politano, 69, of Arvada.
