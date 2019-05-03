Comments
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Visitors to the Manitou Incline will pay more to park at the lot in just a few days. The city is doubling the fee from $5 to $10.
That is the cost to park a vehicle at the bottom of the trail. The new fee goes into effect on May 6.
The extra money will be used for trail maintenance.
In 2017, the trail underwent a massive renovation to make it safer for hikers.
The very steep trail that provides an intense workout heads 9/10ths of a mile up a mountainside on the west end of Manitou Springs, gaining 2,090 feet of elevation on the way.
