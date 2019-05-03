  • CBS4On Air

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Visitors to the Manitou Incline will pay more to park at the lot in just a few days. The city is doubling the fee from $5 to $10.

The Manitou Incline (credit: CBS)

That is the cost to park a vehicle at the bottom of the trail. The new fee goes into effect on May 6.

Manitou Incline (credit: CBS)

The extra money will be used for trail maintenance.

The Manitou Incline (credit: CBS)

In 2017, the trail underwent a massive renovation to make it safer for hikers.

The Manitou Incline (credit: CBS)

The very steep trail that provides an intense workout heads 9/10ths of a mile up a mountainside on the west end of Manitou Springs, gaining 2,090 feet of elevation on the way.

LINK: VisitCOS.com Manitou Incline Info

 

