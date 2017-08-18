Manitou Incline To Close Down For Several Months

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A popular tourist attraction in the Colorado Springs area is about to close for some renovations.
The Manitou Incline will close on Saturday. The very steep trail that provides an intense workout heads 9/10ths of a mile up a mountainside on the west end of Manitou Springs, gaining 2,090 feet of elevation on the way.
The closure of the Manitou Incline is expected to last approximately four months. Construction to improve safety and make the incline more sustainable and accessible will begin Monday.
LINK: VisitCOS.com Manitou Incline Info
This weekend’s Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon, whose course runs next to the trail, will go on as planned.