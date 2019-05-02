Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A bill that would make it harder for parents to opt-out of vaccinating their children continues to move forward at the state Capitol in the final days of the session. The bill passed through the Senate Finance Committee early Thursday morning.
The bill, which heads to the state Senate floor, requires the state health department to develop a standardized form and a strict process for parents who choose to not immunize their children — whether it be for medical, personal or religious reasons.
Additionally, the bill will overhaul how the state keeps track of who has received immunizations.
The bill’s sponsors say they want schools to be safe for all kids.
Colorado ranks among the lowest when it comes to vaccination rates, including diseases like measles, mumps, chicken pox and whooping cough.