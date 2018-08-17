By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4)– With 21 states across the Unites States reporting cases of measles, doctors at Denver Health told CBS4 the public should be encouraged to vaccinate.

Dr. James Gaensbauer told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the MMR vaccination is very effective and often only needs to be taken once in order to protect a human for the long-term.

“One vaccine gives a very high level of protection, somewhere around 95 percent of people after one vaccine will have long-term protection from the virus,” Gaensbauer said.

Gaensbauer said a second vaccination often gives a human nearly 100 percent immunization to the virus, which is mostly found in other countries in the eastern hemisphere.

Gaensbauer said, typically, cases of measles are easily tracked back to travel, in which someone brought the virus back from another country.

The virus is spread through both touch, and airborne, particles from an infected individual. Young children who are not old enough to receive the vaccination are often most susceptible to the virus.

“Measles is definitely one of the major causes of pediatric disease globally. Still around 100,000 deaths around the world every year,” Gaensbauer said. “Measles is one of the most highly contagious diseases that is out there, actually. The biggest susceptibility out there is not so much an age, but whether a human is immune or not. We will often see most of the severe cases in small infants.”

Denver Health partnered with Denver Public Schools to make sure as many students as possible were vaccinated from the rare virus. Nursing staff at 17 Denver Public Schools were given a supply of MMR vaccination, which can be given to a student with parental consent. Other districts carry the vaccination as well.

Parents wishing to have their students vaccinated in Denver Public Schools can call the following number to set up an appointment: 303-602-8958.

