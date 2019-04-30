Filed Under:American Motel, Jasmine Martinez, Jemelle Adams, Wheat Ridge News


WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — The man who shot a service dog after forcing his way into a motel room in Wheat Ridge has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. It happened last November at the American Motel. Prosecutors say Jemelle Adams and Jasmine Martinez knocked at the door to room 504, gave false names and asked to be let in. When the two women inside the room refused, Adams broke through the door and demanded “pills and money.”

Jemelle Adams and Jasmine Martinez (credit: Wheat Ridge Police)

Adams and Martinez were both armed and assaulted the women. As one of the women was being pistol whipped, her dog tried to defend her and was shot by Adams. That dog, Nalla, had to have a leg amputated as a result.

(credit: CBS)

Despite being shot, Nalla chased the suspects as they left the motel. Surveillance cameras captured video of Adams and Martinez, followed by the victims’ two dogs. Video shared by Wheat Ridge police shows Nalla is limping as both dogs follow the pair down the hall and into the elevator.

Adams pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery on Feb. 20.

In October, a judge sentenced Martinez to 10 years in prison for violent crimes using a weapon, burglary and menacing.

Surveillance video from the motel (credit: CBS)

