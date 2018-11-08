  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:01 PMMom
    8:30 PMMurphy Brown
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Motel, Jasmine Martinez, Jemelle Adams, Local TV, Nalla, Service Dog Shot, Wheat Ridge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The woman who shot a service dog was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday.

A judge sentenced Jasmine Martinez to prison for violent crimes using a weapon, burglary and menacing. The case against the man who was with Martinez, Jemelle Adams, is still pending.

suspects Woman Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting A Service Dog

Jemelle Adams and Jasmine Martinez (credit: Wheat Ridge Police)

That dog, Nalla, had to have a leg amputated as a result.

dog shot assault 6pkg frame 2254 Woman Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting A Service Dog

(credit: CBS)

The shooting happened last November at the American Motel in Wheat Ridge. The victims told CBS4 two people barged into their room and stole prescription drugs. The dog was shot while trying to protect its owner.

dog shot assault 6pkg frame 208 Woman Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting A Service Dog

Surveillance video from the motel (credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s