JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The woman who shot a service dog was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday.

A judge sentenced Jasmine Martinez to prison for violent crimes using a weapon, burglary and menacing. The case against the man who was with Martinez, Jemelle Adams, is still pending.

That dog, Nalla, had to have a leg amputated as a result.

The shooting happened last November at the American Motel in Wheat Ridge. The victims told CBS4 two people barged into their room and stole prescription drugs. The dog was shot while trying to protect its owner.