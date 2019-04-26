Comments
(CBS4) – With the eighth pick in the third round, the Broncos have selected defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones out of Ohio State.
Fifth Round: Pick No. 10
The Broncos have the following remaining selections in this year’s draft.
Fifth Round: Pick No. 10
Fifth Round: Pick No. 18 (from Minnesota)
Seventh Round: Pick No. 23 (from Houston)
The second and third rounds of the draft are taking place on Friday night. The final rounds take place on Saturday.
The draft is taking place in downtown Nashville.