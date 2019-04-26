Drew Lock Is A Bronco: Denver Trades Up To Snag Missouri QuarterbackWith the 42nd overall selection in the NFL Draft the Broncos have selected quarterback Drew Lock out of Missouri.

Broncos Select Dre'Mont Jones In Third RoundWith the eighth pick in the third round, the Broncos have selected defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones out of Ohio State.

Broncos Select Offensive Lineman Dalton Risner In Second Round Of NFL DraftWith the 41st overall pick in the NFL Draft the Broncos have selected offensive lineman Dalton Risner out of Kansas State.

Noah Fant To Wear No. 87 With BroncosNoah Fant, the No. 20 overall draft pick who was picked by the Broncos, will don his college digits as a pro.

Rested Avs Head Into 2nd-Round Series Vs. Banged-Up SharksAs the San Jose Sharks survived back-to-back overtime games that left captain Joe Pavelski bloodied and dazed, and most of his teammates drained emotionally and physically, the Colorado Avalanche sat back and watched.

Former CU Football Assistant Coach Joe Tumpkin Sentenced In Domestic Violence CaseA judge handed down the sentence in the domestic violence case involving a former University of Colorado football assistant coach on Thursday. Joe Tumpkin was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 30 months probation.