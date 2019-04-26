  • CBS4On Air

(CBS4) – With the eighth pick in the third round, the Broncos have selected defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones out of Ohio State.

Defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Broncos have the following remaining selections in this year’s draft.

Fifth Round: Pick No. 10
Fifth Round: Pick No. 18 (from Minnesota)
Seventh Round: Pick No. 23 (from Houston)

The second and third rounds of the draft are taking place on Friday night. The final rounds take place on Saturday.

RELATED: Broncos To Announce Some Draft Picks From Mary Jane

The draft is taking place in downtown Nashville.

