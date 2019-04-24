DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos Country were not pleased with a tweet from the Broncos Wednesday night. It showed a poster-like image with an Avengers: End Game theme of current Broncos stars, except Chris Harris, Jr.
The caption read: “You’re going to want to see this one.”
Fans reacted with disappoint, disgust and some pleaded with the team to keep Harris around.
“Not if we don’t have Chris Harris, Jr. in that crew.”
“Wow, no Chris Harris, Jr. y’all mad disrespectful.”
“I beg you guys please sign Harris.”
Harris himself caught wind and tweeted a response:
“This real cold,” he said.
About an hour after Harris’ tweet, the Broncos responded.
“Hope this thaws things out. Our bad, we got you,” the team’s social media team responded.
Harris is on hold to talk with the team about a contract extension.
“We’re busy with the draft and we’ll talk about Chris… he’s under contract and so we’ll talk about that when the draft is over,” said John Elway on Tuesday.
Harris Jr. is entering the final year of a 5-year contract with the Broncos. While Elway wouldn’t commit to a contract he said he didn’t mind Harris Jr. was absent during the voluntary portion of the off-season.