  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. continues to hold out while waiting for a contract extension. John Elway has said the team will chat with Harris Jr. following the draft and when asked why wait on Tuesday, Elway said, “I don’t have time right now.”

“We’re busy with the draft and we’ll talk about Chris… he’s under contract and so we’ll talk about that when the draft is over,” said Elway.

Chris Harris Jr. of the Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018. (credit: Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Prior to taking the next question from reporters Elway paused and said, “I just want to say this, when I say something, I said ‘we’re going to talk about it’ that doesn’t mean we’re going to do anything.”

Harris Jr. is entering the final year of a 5-year contract with the Broncos. His base salary entering 2019 is reportedly $7,800,000.

Chris Harris Jr. (credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Harris Jr. has been active on social media often retweeting tweets encouraging the Broncos to give him a pay raise and sign him to an extension.

While Elway wouldn’t commit to a contract he said he didn’t mind that Harris Jr. was absent during the voluntary portion of the off-season.

“I don’t. It’s voluntary,” said Elway when asked if he upset about Harris Jr. skipping the voluntary portion. “We appreciate all the other guys that are here because they don’t have to be here so, I really appreciate them being here voluntarily and working on their game.”

Michael Spencer

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s