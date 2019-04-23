ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. continues to hold out while waiting for a contract extension. John Elway has said the team will chat with Harris Jr. following the draft and when asked why wait on Tuesday, Elway said, “I don’t have time right now.”

“We’re busy with the draft and we’ll talk about Chris… he’s under contract and so we’ll talk about that when the draft is over,” said Elway.

Prior to taking the next question from reporters Elway paused and said, “I just want to say this, when I say something, I said ‘we’re going to talk about it’ that doesn’t mean we’re going to do anything.”

Pay that man. Man working for minimum wage for all the work he do. They tried to make everybody else seem like the anchor when it’s been bra. Salute @ChrisHarrisJr https://t.co/XscuDqT3tm — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 19, 2019

Harris Jr. is entering the final year of a 5-year contract with the Broncos. His base salary entering 2019 is reportedly $7,800,000.

Harris Jr. has been active on social media often retweeting tweets encouraging the Broncos to give him a pay raise and sign him to an extension.

While Elway wouldn’t commit to a contract he said he didn’t mind that Harris Jr. was absent during the voluntary portion of the off-season.

“I don’t. It’s voluntary,” said Elway when asked if he upset about Harris Jr. skipping the voluntary portion. “We appreciate all the other guys that are here because they don’t have to be here so, I really appreciate them being here voluntarily and working on their game.”