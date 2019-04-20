Nuggets Get Rare Win In San Antonio, Tie Series With Spurs 117-103Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 12 rebounds, Jamal Murray added 24 points and the Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-103 on Saturday night, rebounding from a flat performance tie the first-round series at two games apiece.

Blackmon's 2-Run HR In 12th Lifts Rockies Past Phillies 4-3With one final swing, Charlie Blackmon went from worrying about a game-ending strikeout to celebrating a game-winning home run.

Avs Eliminate Flames 5-1 In Game 5 To Win The Playoff Series, Advance To 2nd RoundColin Wilson and Mikko Rantanen each had two goals and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 in Game 5.

Mock Draft Round-Up: Who Do The Experts Have The Broncos Taking At No. 10?There's only a week left before the draft, so who are the Broncos expected to take with the 10th overall pick?

Broncos Draft Rumors: Tight End T.J. Hockenson A Potential Target?The draft is just a week away, and the latest rumor has the Broncos looking to improve their options at tight end.

State Lawmakers Debate Whether To Allow Sports BettingState lawmakers are debating whether to allow sports betting in Colorado. The Supreme Court recently lifted a ban on sports betting, which clears the way for individual states to legalize it.