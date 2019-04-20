  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS4 News Special
    7:00 PMRansom
    8:00 PM48 Hours
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Clermont Park, Columbine Legacy, Columbine Remembrance Ceremony, Littleton News


LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A remembrance ceremony Saturday afternoon honored the 13 lives lost and those who survived the Columbine High School shooting 20 years ago exactly. The ceremony was held at Clermont Park next to Columbine High School.

(credit: CBS)

Hundreds of families and friends gathered, some with heavy hearts, to celebrate the strength of the community.

“I was in 8th grade at Ken Carl back when it happened. And my sister was in the school. And so we just feel part of the community. And it’s obviously something terrible that happened, but I really feel like we’ve made the best of it,” one man said.

(credit: CBS)

“To my Columbine family, all of you, I love you. I appreciate all your support over the years because it’s because of you that I’m up here today,” said Sean Graves, a survivor.

RELATED: Community Gathers At Columbine Memorial Ahead Of Somber 20th Anniversary

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s