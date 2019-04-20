Comments
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A remembrance ceremony Saturday afternoon honored the 13 lives lost and those who survived the Columbine High School shooting 20 years ago exactly. The ceremony was held at Clermont Park next to Columbine High School.
Hundreds of families and friends gathered, some with heavy hearts, to celebrate the strength of the community.
“I was in 8th grade at Ken Carl back when it happened. And my sister was in the school. And so we just feel part of the community. And it’s obviously something terrible that happened, but I really feel like we’ve made the best of it,” one man said.
“To my Columbine family, all of you, I love you. I appreciate all your support over the years because it’s because of you that I’m up here today,” said Sean Graves, a survivor.
