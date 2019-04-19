Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Groups of people gathered at the Columbine memorial in Clement Park on Friday ahead of April 20, the somber 20th anniversary of the tragedy. The community was invited to attend the vigil.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Groups of people gathered at the Columbine memorial in Clement Park on Friday ahead of April 20, the somber 20th anniversary of the tragedy. The community was invited to attend the vigil.
People of all ages gathered at the memorial, some with flowers and others carrying something heavier– memories of that day in 1999 when two gunmen took the lives of 12 students and a teacher.
“It was like being in a war in a way,” said Lee Andres, a teacher at Columbine on that day.
He saw one of his students at the memorial who returned to Colorado from Utah for the remembrance ceremony.
Andres hopes all who came here can help one another to leave a lasting impact on their own communities.
“I think it’s great that people want to come and hopefully reflect about their own lives and find ways of making their own corner of the world a better place,” Andres.