ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – In Arvada and Wheat Ridge, people living near RTD’s G Line train can look forward to some peace and quiet. Things will be quieter starting Friday.
G Line trains travel a route that covers 11 miles and passes through northwest Denver, then into parts of Jefferson County and Adams County.
The silence will only be enjoyed across those two areas, though. The train horns will still sound in the Adams County section of the G Line through next week.
Some residents have been woken up by loud train horns during RTD’s G Line testing.
These changes are taking place as the Regional Transportation District gets prepared for the grand opening of passenger service on the line next Friday. The opening has been delayed for years because of timing issues with the crossing gates.
RTD says there will still be flaggers at some of the gates after the line opens, but all quiet zones will be in place.
