



– An opening date has been set for RTD’s G Line train, and it’s just weeks away. The G Line is the commuter rail line that runs north from Union Station in Denver, through Olde Town Arvada and then west to Wheat Ridge.

The G Line will begin operating on April 26.

This is certainly welcome news to people in Arvada, whether they plan on taking the G Line or not. Many have been woken up by loud train horns during RTD’s testing.

The opening has been delayed for years because of timing issues with the crossing gates. RTD says there will still be flaggers at some of the gates after the line opens, but quiet zones will be in place.

G Line trains travels a route that covers 11 miles and passes through northwest Denver, then into parts of Jefferson County and Adams County.

“It provides another key alternative to driving and being stuck in traffic,” said RTD CEO and GM Dave Genova. “The G Line will operate from 4 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. with 15 minute frequency between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and a 30 minute frequency at all other times.”

RTD is offering free rides on the G Line the day it opens. They expect ridership to be around 9,000 people per day.