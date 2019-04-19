Comments
MORRISON (CBS4) – Every year since 1947 the Colorado Council of Churches has hosted Easter Sunrise Service at Denver’s famous Red Rocks Amphitheater. The weather tends to vary significantly from year to year and this year will be no exception.
A storm system will be moving into Colorado from the west Sunday morning. This storm will cause mostly cloudy skies and possibly some occasional drizzle or mist around sunrise but substantial rain should hold off until much later in the day.
Gates open at 4:30 a.m. and temperatures should be in the upper 40s at that time. The service starts at 6 a.m. and it should be only a couple degrees cooler.
Much wetter weather will arrive later in the day on Sunday with at least a 60% chance for rain by late afternoon.
