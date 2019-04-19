Broncos Draft Rumors: Tight End T.J. Hockenson A Potential Target?The draft is just a week away, and the latest rumor has the Broncos looking to improve their options at tight end.

State Lawmakers Debate Whether To Allow Sports BettingState lawmakers are debating whether to allow sports betting in Colorado. The Supreme Court recently lifted a ban on sports betting, which clears the way for individual states to legalize it.

Jokic Scores 22, But Nuggets Lose Game 3 To SpursNikola Jokic had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Denver. Game 4 is Saturday in San Antonio, where the Spurs are 3-0 against the Nuggets this season.

McMahon Homers Twice, Rockies Beat Phillies 6-2Ryan McMahon homered twice and had five RBIs in his return to the lineup and Kyle Freeland pitched six scoreless innings as the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 Thursday night.

AP Prediction: Expect John Elway To Draft A Defensive Stud Again In First RoundThe Denver Broncos boss hasn't spent nearly as much time scouting this year's crop of quarterbacks as he did last year's superior group.

Avs Defeat Flames In OT In Game 4Mikko Rantanen scored 10:23 into overtime after tying the game with a goal late in regulation and the Avalanche rallied for a 3-2 win over Calgary to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.