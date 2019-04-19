Comments
(CBS4) – National Park Week kicks off this weekend! Saturday you can get into all Colorado national parks for free. Take in spectacular mountain views at Rocky Mountain National Park, or explore the cliff dwellings at Mesa Verde National Park. Check park websites — nps.gov — for details.
The 72nd Annual Sunrise Service returns to Red Rocks on Easter Sunday. Doors open at 4:30 a.m. Worship service starts at 6 a.m. Thousands of people are expected to attend, so get there early to save a seat!
Sunday morning you can also bounce on over to Copper Mountain for the world’s largest Easter egg hunt! Sixty-five thousand eggs are spread over the entire resort. It’s a free, all-ages event. The hunt kicks off at 8:30 a.m.
Head to Winter Park on Sunday for the annual Spring Splash! Watch skiers and boarders skim across an icy pond, show off your spring style, and listen to live music. It’s free to attend!
