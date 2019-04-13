  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PM2019 Masters Golf Tournament
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    7:00 PMRansom
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arvada News, Arvada Police, Braiden Ulmer, Gavin Dawson, Isaac Koch, Link Strate, Maxwell McCann


ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – New details were released in the investigation of a chemical device being thrown at an Arvada police officer. Five people were arrested, four of whom are young adults. The fifth suspect is a juvenile.

(credit: CBS)

Police reports state the officer responded to a call about traffic signs stringed together with plastic wrap. There was a plastic bottle among the debris.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say one of the suspects yelled at the officer and threw another bottle at him and a bystander who had called 911 to report the signs.

The bottle started to emit smoke, the officer smelled chlorine and passed out.

Gavin Dawson (left) and Isaac Koch (right) (credit: CBS)

While investigating, officers found a Walmart receipt in a field which listed the items used. They were able to find the teenagers afterward.

Maxwell McCann (left) and Braiden Ulmer (right) (credit: CBS)

The four adults were identified as 19-year-olds Gavin Dawson, Isaac Koch, Braiden Ulmer and 18-year-old Maxwell McCann. They were officially charged with possession of a chemical, biological or radiological weapon, among other charges.

Both the officer and the bystander are expected to be okay.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s