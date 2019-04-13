



New details were released in the investigation of a chemical device being thrown at an Arvada police officer. Five people were arrested, four of whom are young adults. The fifth suspect is a juvenile.

Police reports state the officer responded to a call about traffic signs stringed together with plastic wrap. There was a plastic bottle among the debris.

Investigators say one of the suspects yelled at the officer and threw another bottle at him and a bystander who had called 911 to report the signs.

The bottle started to emit smoke, the officer smelled chlorine and passed out.

While investigating, officers found a Walmart receipt in a field which listed the items used. They were able to find the teenagers afterward.

The four adults were identified as 19-year-olds Gavin Dawson, Isaac Koch, Braiden Ulmer and 18-year-old Maxwell McCann. They were officially charged with possession of a chemical, biological or radiological weapon, among other charges.

Both the officer and the bystander are expected to be okay.