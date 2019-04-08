ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada police identified the four people accused of throwing a “chemical device” at a police officer and another person early Saturday morning. The officer was responding to a call about traffic signs in the road near Ralston Valley Park, near 68th Avenue and Beech Street.

Gavin Dawson, 19, Isaac Koch, 19, Maxwell McCann, 18, Braiden Ulmer, 19 and a juvenile each face charges of assault in the first degree along with four other charges.

The bystander called 911 to report the traffic signs and stayed behind to help.

Police said the suspects threw the device which let out gas, injuring both the officer and bystander. Police Chief Link Strate says the officer was knocked unconscious.

Both victims are expected to be okay. They have not been identified.

Investigators say they are not releasing details about the device to avoid copy cats.