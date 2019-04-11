  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado State Patrol


MANCOS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado State Patrol trooper was hurt while he was on duty during the bomb cyclone spring storm on Wednesday. A driver slammed into Cpl. James Proctor’s patrol car while he was pulled over on the side of the road.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

It happened in southwestern Colorado on Highway 160 near Mancos. Both vehicles were mangled.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Both the trooper and other driver have injuries. Proctor’s were described as chest and neck injuries. He was released from the hospital Wednesday night.

On March 13, during the previous bomb cyclone storm, Cpl. Daniel Groves was struck and killed by an out-of-control car on Interstate 76 in Weld County when he was out of his vehicle trying to help a stranded driver.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s