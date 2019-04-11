



– A Colorado State Patrol trooper was hurt while he was on duty during the bomb cyclone spring storm on Wednesday. A driver slammed into Cpl. James Proctor’s patrol car while he was pulled over on the side of the road.

It happened in southwestern Colorado on Highway 160 near Mancos. Both vehicles were mangled.

Both the trooper and other driver have injuries. Proctor’s were described as chest and neck injuries. He was released from the hospital Wednesday night.

On March 13, during the previous bomb cyclone storm, Cpl. Daniel Groves was struck and killed by an out-of-control car on Interstate 76 in Weld County when he was out of his vehicle trying to help a stranded driver.