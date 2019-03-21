DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado said good-bye to a state trooper killed in the line of duty during a vicious storm. Corporal Daniel Groves was 52.

On the roads he patrolled, he was escorted to his farewell. There was flag as big as his heart was described to be and law enforcement officers from 37 states.

At the Life Bridge Church in Longmont, the story of Daniel Groves’ life was told by those who knew and admired his desire to serve.

Colonel Matthew Packard the Chief of the State Patrol told those gathered, “Dan sacrificed his life seizing those opportunity to serve one of many that day.”

It was the blizzard called the “bomb cyclone.” Corporal Groves came to the aid of disabled motorist and was struck by another vehicle.

Governor Jared Polis said Groves knew I-76 would be difficult.

“He took the toughest job on the pavement..when car skidded off road he chose to accept it.”

Daniel Groves grew up in the Midwest and went to college in Wisconsin. He worked at a lucrative high tech job in Chicago, but took a pay cut in order to become a Colorado State Trooper.

Trooper Randy Noftsger served as Groves second field training officer and told the crowd, “Truly truly will be missed my brother and we will take it from here.”

Trooper Groves served Colorado for a dozen years.