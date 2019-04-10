  • CBS4On Air

By Jeff Todd
Filed Under:Bomb Cyclone, Denver News, Denver Nuggets, Spring Blizzard


DENVER (CBS4) – While the Colorado Rockies and Colorado Rapids postponed games, the Denver Nuggets closed out the NBA regular season during Wednesday’s blizzard.

(credit: CBS)

“I was thinking twice with the roads and everything else, but I was like ‘Yea, I’m going to the Nuggets game,’” said Maria Sanchez. “I just want to see them win, they’re doing so good.”

The Nuggets had a chance of locking up the second seed in the postseason before their final game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

(credit: CBS)

“It’s Colorado. I’m used to storms being a lot worse than this,” said John Ellsworth. “If you’re cautious on the road you’ll be good.”

On the secondary market, tickets were selling for just $6 from people not willing to brave the elements.

However, several thousand fans still showed up to Pepsi Center.

(credit: CBS)

“It’s the last game of the year so we just came out,” said Bobby Banks. “The storm isn’t as bad as the last one so this is mild.”

RELATED: Subfreezing Temps To Make For Hazardous Morning Commute

