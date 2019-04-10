



While the Colorado Rockies and Colorado Rapids postponed games, the Denver Nuggets closed out the NBA regular season during Wednesday’s blizzard.

“I was thinking twice with the roads and everything else, but I was like ‘Yea, I’m going to the Nuggets game,’” said Maria Sanchez. “I just want to see them win, they’re doing so good.”

The Nuggets had a chance of locking up the second seed in the postseason before their final game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“It’s Colorado. I’m used to storms being a lot worse than this,” said John Ellsworth. “If you’re cautious on the road you’ll be good.”

On the secondary market, tickets were selling for just $6 from people not willing to brave the elements.

However, several thousand fans still showed up to Pepsi Center.

“It’s the last game of the year so we just came out,” said Bobby Banks. “The storm isn’t as bad as the last one so this is mild.”

RELATED: Subfreezing Temps To Make For Hazardous Morning Commute