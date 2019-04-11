  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets will play the San Antonio Spurs in round one of the NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets will be the No. 2 seed in the NBA’s Western Conference by virtue of their win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night and is guaranteed to have home court advantage for rounds one and two.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets makes contact with Davis Bertans of the San Antonio Spurs (file photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Game 1 is set for 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Game 2 will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Spurs and Nuggets split their regular season series with each team winning two games.

