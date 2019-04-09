



Our potent mid-week storm system is looking more promising for an extended period of strong wind and snow. A Blizzard Warning is now in effect from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday. This includes Denver to Fort Collins out over Colorado’s northeastern plains.

The storm should initially blow in Wednesday with rain and possible thunderstorms late morning to early afternoon. After that the colder air will rush in and most of the moisture should change over to snow by the afternoon commute.

In addition to the Blizzard Warning there are a variety of warnings and watches for snow and wind across northern Colorado.

There will be a plethora of travel troubles across the region Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. With the 60 mph wind gusts causing blowing snow, visibility will be greatly reduced in some spots. Strong winds and wet, heavy snow may be enough to break tree branches. This could result in power outages in some neighborhoods.

As the snow accumulates late Wednesday many roads will become icy and snow covered as the colder temperatures settle in.

There will be a few snow flurries still left over on Thursday morning before storm pulls away.

