Just as we were getting used to warmer and mild weather, Mother Nature decided to shake things up.

We have numbers weather advisories and warnings that will start on Wednesday as this storm passes through. A powerful area of low pressure will start to move through Colorado overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. As it does, our winds are going to start cranking, and heavy snow will fall.

Blizzard Warnings cover all of the northeasten quadrant of our state starting at noon on Wednesday. We could see 4 to 8 inches of snow, with winds gusting to 60 mph. This could mean shut down highways once again, and very tough travel conditions in other areas. Our snow totals may not be very impressive, but with winds that strong visibility will be very low through most of the afternoon. The Warning lasts until noon on Thursday.

We also have High Wind Warnings from Wednesday night through Thursday night for southeastern Colorado as gusts could top around 70 mph. They won’t get much snow, but the winds will be a dangerous situation.

Many areas will also be under Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories. Our central and northwestern mountains could pick up 8 to 16 inches of snow. The southwestern areas could see 6 to 12 inches. Again, all areas will be very windy.

Don’t travel tomorrow afternoon unless it’s necessary, our roads will be very dangerous.