



The Adoption Exchange offers a mentorship program called, CHOICE . It allows teens, who are on the verge of aging out of the foster care system, to be matched with adult mentors. The program is designed to create a permanent connection that the teen can rely on as they make that transition to adulthood.

Lissa, 17, is matched with Diane Duschatko, and her husband, Greg Stanton. Recently, they went on a tour of the Downtown Aquarium in Denver. They saw turtles, otters, sharks, and hundreds of other kinds of fish. They even got a chance to feed the stingrays.

“It was amazing. I loved it,” Lissa told CBS4. “I loved the turtles, those are my favorites.”

Lissa met and was matched with Duschatko and Stanton through the CHOICE program.

“The CHOICE program is where the youth are paired up with mentors, and we just try to show them the way of life, give them life experiences, be their friend, be their mentor,” Stanton explained.

As Lissa gets older she faces leaving the foster care system with no support.

“I was just looking for someone to take me in after I had lost my family,” Lissa said.

Now she’s got two caring adults that she can rely on.

“It’s a life long friendship. She is apart of our world, no matter where we are or what we’re doing, Lissa can call. She can visit us,” Duschatko said.

The couple are teaching Lissa the life skills she’ll need to be self-sufficient.

“The first surprise we ever had was going to the bank and opening my first bank account,” Lissa explained.

“Lissa comes over and she spends evenings with us, does overnighters. It’s just trying to get the best experiences for the child,” Stanton said.

“It is a big commitment, but it’s well worth it. We’ve really enjoyed it,” Duschatko said.

For Lissa, this is the commitment of unconditional support that she’s never had before in her life.

You can support The Adoption Exchange and help them find loving families for children living in foster care by tuning in to CBS4 for A Day for Wednesday’s Child on Wednesday, April 10th. Britt Moreno will be hosting a full day of raising money and awareness for The Adoption Exchange.