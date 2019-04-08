  • CBS4On Air

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in El Paso County are keeping an eye on hotspots after they contained the Pawnee Fire near Highway 115 and Rock Creek Mesa Road. Dozens of people were evacuated Sunday

Other residents in a mobile home park were on alert, ready to evacuate.

“When you’re evacuated, you don’t have a whole lot of time to take everything you’ve owned your whole life. You just pick. Pick what you need, you know what you have to have, and you leave and you don’t know what will be there when you come back,” said David Yarbrough.

No structures were damaged. Crews kept the fire to under three acres.

Everyone was allowed home Sunday night.

