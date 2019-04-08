  • CBS4On Air

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews continue to battle a wildfire burning in The Blackbridge Fire was 80 percent contained and had burned 1,600 acres as of late Sunday night.

(credit: Hasty McClave)

Firefighters are working against high winds and low humidity. The fire began on Thursday evening and forced some people from their homes.

(credit: Hasty McClave)

“Once in gets in these areas where you really can’t get in to defend it, you’ve got to just kind of let it burn itself out and keep it from burning any structures,” said resident Mike Kester.

(credit: Hasty McClave)

Several agencies including the Hasty McClave Volunteer Fire Services crews are battling the wildfire. What caused the blaze is being investigated.

