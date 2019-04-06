



“Every child deserves one caring adult,” said Lauren Arnold, executive director of The Adoption Exchange.

The Adoption Exchange uses an intensive recruiting program to find that one caring adult for the children it serves. In the last year, they’ve added about 8 new recruiters to the team.

“Understanding their network, helping them to connect with other adults, finding those people who are in their lives, who are able to become that family for them,” Arnold explained.

Children who go through this intensive recruiting program are three times more likely to be adopted.

“What we don’t want to have happen is them being 18 or 21 and being on their own,” Arnold said.

Teens who age out of the foster care system are at risk of being homeless, more susceptible to substance abuse, and struggle with chronic unemployment.

In addition to more recruiters, The Adoption Exchange has added an in-home counseling program for adoptive families. The program allows families to work out problems with the help of professionals post adoption.

“We’re here with you every single step of the way,” Arnold said.

With the last few years, The Adoption Exchange has been developing a mentorship program called CHOICE. This program allows adults, who aren’t necessarily interested in adopting or fostering, to interact and mentor teens living in foster care, who are on the verge of being on their own.

“When you see a child who we’ve been working with for several years, not only get adopted, but go to college and live the life that they’re really should be living, you’re changing the cycle,” Arnold told CBS4. “Not only did we do this for one person, but we did this for generations to come.”

Throughout the day on A Day for Wednesday’s Child, phone lines are open with people taking donations, or you can make a donation online. You can also get information about volunteering for The Adoption Exchange or becoming a foster-to-adopt parent. And, every day you can be a champion for the children living in foster care by talking to other people and inviting them to the cause.