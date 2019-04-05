



– It’s the Colorado Rockies home opener, and two Denver police officers injured in the line of duty will be throwing out the first pitch.

“I’m dumbfounded,” explained Cpl. Richard Jaramillo, a 12-year veteran on the force. “It’s just such an honor that we get to do this.”

In late January, Jaramillo and Officer Steve Gameroz were shot by a barricaded suspect near 6th Avenue and Inca Street. Both men were rushed to the hospital. Days later, the officers walked out of Denver Health smiling and waving as a crowd of officers and people gathered to show the heroes their support.

Jaramillo said seeing the compassion from everyone has made him more passionate about his job protecting the community.

Gameroz said he’s a lifelong Rockies fan.

“I grew up at that field. I remember being a little kid and buying tickets to the Rockpile and my parents taking me to the games. Watching was one of my favorite things to do growing up,” explained Gameroz, “So it’s a surreal feeling being out there and being in front of the community I serve.”

Thousands of people will be watching, and both officers say it’s an honor to be a part of this.

“I remember when my dad brought me to my first game on the East Coast, and here I am. Not only do I get to bring my son and daughter to their first baseball games, but now I get to throw the first pitch. It’s something that will stick with me forever,” Jaramillo said. “And it’s still hitting me but the fact is I was close to never having the opportunity to take them to a baseball game and now I can. It’s amazing, I’m super excited.”

First pitch will happen at 2:10 p.m.