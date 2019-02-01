



– Officer Steve Gameroz walked out of Denver Health Medical Center on Friday, looking vibrant and smiling while waving to the crowd of officers and well-wishers. He was was shot in the line of duty on Sunday along with another officer by a man who committed suicide afterwards.

“I told him you are part of a new family now… the big blue family that is 1,500-plus for Denver and you are part of the Denver community as a whole because we’ve received so much community support,” said Denver Police spokesperson Barb Archer.

Investigators said Joseph Quintana shot Gameroz and Officer Richard Jaramillo and then barricaded himself in a home and refused to come out. After spending hours negotiating with Quintana, officers fired tear gas into the home and a fire started inside. When Quintana exited the house he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen, officers and members of the media lined the front of the hospital and clapped for him as he got into a car to head home.