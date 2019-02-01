  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Officer Steve Gameroz walked out of Denver Health Medical Center on Friday, looking vibrant and smiling while waving to the crowd of officers and well-wishers. He was was shot in the line of duty on Sunday along with another officer by a man who committed suicide afterwards.

Steve Gameroz (credit: CBS)

“I told him you are part of a new family now… the big blue family that is 1,500-plus for Denver and you are part of the Denver community as a whole because we’ve received so much community support,” said Denver Police spokesperson Barb Archer.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators said Joseph Quintana shot Gameroz and Officer Richard Jaramillo and then barricaded himself in a home and refused to come out. After spending hours negotiating with Quintana, officers fired tear gas into the home and a fire started inside. When Quintana exited the house he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

(credit: CBS)

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen, officers and members of the media lined the front of the hospital and clapped for him as he got into a car to head home.

