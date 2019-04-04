



Getting to LoDo can be a feat on any given day… but finding a place to park or maneuvering through the streets can be almost pointless on a day like the Rockies’ Home Opener.

That’s where RTD can be of service. With thousands of people expected to pack Blake Street and surrounding streets, using public transportation could save that much more stress.

RTD is prepared with Rockies Service with buses and light rail trains to get you from your home to Union Station or near the ballpark.

Light rails A, B, C, E or W travel to and from Union Station. Lines D, F and H can drop you off at the 16th and California or 16th and Stout stations. From there, the Free MallRide can take you to 16th and Wazee — only a few blocks from the ballpark.

Many of the light rail lines offer free parking.

The services are not free on Home Opener day. A local day pass will allow you rail travel and/or local bus travel in one or two zones for $6.

If you’re traveling from the outer edges of the metro area (such as downtown Littleton, Golden or Centennial), you’ll need a regional pass. A regional day pass runs $10.50.

LINK: RTD Day Pass Information

The Rockies urge fans to arrive at least one hour early and plan to be in their seats by 1:15 p.m. Pregame ceremonies start at 1:20 p.m. Official game time is 2:10 p.m.

11 a.m. – Opening Day Fest begins at Blake and 21st Streets

11:15 a.m. – Rockies Batting Practice

12 p.m. – All gates open

12:20 p.m. – Dodgers Batting Practice

1 p.m. – Opening Day Fest ends

1:20 p.m. – Pregame Ceremonies which include:

– National anthem performed by Stellar Brass with Master Sergeant Julie Bradley

– Flyover conducted by the 120th Fighter Squadron out of Buckley Air Force Base

2:06 p.m. – Rockies take the field

2:10 p.m. – Official game time