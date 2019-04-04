  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Getting to LoDo can be a feat on any given day… but finding a place to park or maneuvering through the streets can be almost pointless on a day like the Rockies’ Home Opener.

Fans enter the stadium before the Colorado Rockies home opener against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field on April 6, 2018. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

That’s where RTD can be of service. With thousands of people expected to pack Blake Street and surrounding streets, using public transportation could save that much more stress.

RTD is prepared with Rockies Service with buses and light rail trains to get you from your home to Union Station or near the ballpark.

Light rails A, B, C, E or W travel to and from Union Station. Lines D, F and H can drop you off at the 16th and California or 16th and Stout stations. From there, the Free MallRide can take you to 16th and Wazee — only a few blocks from the ballpark.

Rail & Flatiron Flyer Map (credit: RTD)

Many of the light rail lines offer free parking.

The services are not free on Home Opener day. A local day pass will allow you rail travel and/or local bus travel in one or two zones for $6.

Fans take to Blake Street before the game as the Chicago Cubs face the Colorado Rockies during the Rockies home opener at Coors Field on April 10, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

If you’re traveling from the outer edges of the metro area (such as downtown Littleton, Golden or Centennial), you’ll need a regional pass. A regional day pass runs $10.50.

LINK: RTD Day Pass Information

The Rockies urge fans to arrive at least one hour early and plan to be in their seats by 1:15 p.m. Pregame ceremonies start at 1:20 p.m. Official game time is 2:10 p.m.

11 a.m. – Opening Day Fest begins at Blake and 21st Streets
11:15 a.m. – Rockies Batting Practice
12 p.m. – All gates open
12:20 p.m. – Dodgers Batting Practice
1 p.m. – Opening Day Fest ends
1:20 p.m. – Pregame Ceremonies which include:
– National anthem performed by Stellar Brass with Master Sergeant Julie Bradley
– Flyover conducted by the 120th Fighter Squadron out of Buckley Air Force Base
2:06 p.m. – Rockies take the field
2:10 p.m. – Official game time

