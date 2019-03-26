  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Aramark, the company behind all the deliciousness at Coors Field, unveiled two new items for Rockies fans this season: Elote Topped Tots and Shishito Peppers.

The tater tots are already proving to be a favorite among fans. The tots come in a Rockies helmet bowl topped with street corn, zesty mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro, cayenne pepper and green chile queso.

Elote topped tots (credit: Aramark)

The peppers come with a Thai chili vinaigrette, green chile and chorizo queso.

Shishito peppers (credit: Aramark)

The Rockies’ Home Opener is Friday, April 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at 2:10 p.m.

Rain near Coors Field in downtown Denver (credit: CBS)

Aramark provides food and beverage services to the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, Oakland A’s, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays.

