By Karen Morfitt
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The body of a soldier killed while serving his country is now in Colorado. Sgt. 1st Class Will Lindsay grew up in Cortez.

Sgt. 1st Class Will Lindsay, 33, of Cortez, Colorado,
died March 22, 2019, in Kunduz, Afghanistan, as a result of wounds sustained while engaged in combat operations as part of the Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. Lindsay was assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort
Carson, Colorado. (credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

On Wednesday his body arrived back in Colorado Springs. Lindsay and Spc. Joseph Collette were killed under enemy fire in March in Afghanistan. Both were stationed at Fort Carson.

Sgt. 1st Class Will Lindsay and Spc. Joseph P. Collette (credit: CBS)

Members of the Colorado Springs community lined the streets to pay their respects the best way they knew how.

“Just be here,” Joan Silverstein said.

(credit: Colorado Springs Police Department)

Silverstein has never met Lindsay or Collette.

“I think for the family it just shows that Colorado and Fort Carson is their home and we love them,” she said.

Waiving an American flag as the motorcade for Lindsay passed by, beside her were fellow community members and dozens of first responders.

(credit: CBS)

“I think it’s just wonderful that people come out especially the fireman and police officers and be supportive as a team,” she said.

(credit: CBS)

Silverstein knows she will likely never get to express her gratitude to the family directly, but she hopes her actions will show them.

“Very humbling and my heart is just so full of pride,” she said.

