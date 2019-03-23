  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two soldiers deployed from the Fort Carson Army Base died from wounds sustained Friday during combat in the Kunduz Province of Afghanistan, the U. S. Department of Defense announced Saturday. Sgt. 1st Class Will D. Lindsay, 33, of Cortez, Colo., and Spc. Joseph P. Collette, 29, of Lancsater, Ohio, passed away.

Sgt. Lindsay was a member of the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) from Fort Carson. Spc. Collette was assigned to base’s 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group.

Spc. Joseph P. Collette (credit: Fort Carson Army Base)

The DOD did not provide details of the incident other than to say the pair was among the American military supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. But a press release from Fort Carson stated Collette’s unit “encountered enemy fire.”

Fort Carson (credit: John Moore/Getty Images)

Both Fort Carson and the Department of Defense said the incident is under investigation. The Army’s Special Operation Command had not yet released a photo of Sgt. Lindsay due to the nature of his Special Forces position.

