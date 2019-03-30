



The Denver Auto Show is a good way to spend some time indoors and check out some new vehicles for 2019. Tim Jackson, CEO of the Colorado Automobile Association, spoke with CBS4’s Tori Mason and Dave Aguilera about new electric vehicles, some classic and exotic cars.

CBS4 got a chance to see what you can do in a Jeep at the show.

