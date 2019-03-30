  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMFour Sides of the Story: Holy Loyola!
    1:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Convention Center, Denver Auto Show, Tim Jackson


DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Auto Show is a good way to spend some time indoors and check out some new vehicles for 2019. Tim Jackson, CEO of the Colorado Automobile Association, spoke with CBS4’s Tori Mason and Dave Aguilera about new electric vehicles, some classic and exotic cars.

CBS4 got a chance to see what you can do in a Jeep at the show.

(credit: CBS)

LINKS: More Interest In Electric Vehicles At 2019 Denver Auto Show | What To Look Forward To At The Denver Auto Show

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s