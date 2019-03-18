



The annual Denver Auto Show is getting into gear for another showing of the world’s latest and greatest vehicles. The show at the Colorado Convention Center will be rolling into town on Mar. 27-31 and will display over 300 vehicles equipped with the most innovative technology to date.

The Denver Auto Show will transform the convention center into the largest showroom in the Rockies. Visitors will be able to pop the hoods and check out the latest models of 2019 and 2020 vehicles from 36 car lines. They’ll also be able to pose questions to factory and dealer representatives.

Whether you’re in the market for a new vehicle or you just want to satisfy the car buff in your family, there’s something for everyone to look forward to.

Tickets are on sale for $14 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-12. Children under 6 are free.

Here are some things you can expect at the show:

The CBS4 Chevy Mobile Weather Lab – The Latest CBS4 Chevy Mobile Weather Lab will be on display for people to come by and check out. See how this Chevy Suburban is equipped with the latest technology to track and cover Colorado’s changing weather.

Dream Street – Some of the most expensive vehicles in the world will be seen here. Bentley, Ferrari, Lotus, Karma and USSV are just some of the products of engineering excellence that you are free to marvel at.

Military Trail – Several military transport vehicles will be on display after being meticulously and painstakingly restored to prime condition by the Military Vehicle Collectors of Colorado. You can check out armor, tracked vehicles, and artillery pieces all shown with authentic markings and equipment.

Race Car Pit Stop – Those who’ve got the need for speed can experience a close-up opportunity with some racing veterans. Some of the sports cars that will be on display at the Race Car Pit Stop have raced at every level of competition and are provided by the Colorado Region of the Sports Car Club of America.

Antique Road Show – These antique collectibles are one-of-a-kind vehicles from the Forney Museum of Transportation. You can see Oldsmobiles, Chevrolets, Plymouth, Studebaker Avanti’s and more dating back as far as 1903!

The Garage – The hottest and newest products and accessories are up for grabs at what the convention calls a “one-of-a-kind Auto Show Superstore.”

Tricked Out People’s Choice Contest – Three specially selected and completely decked out cars will be on display for you to vote on! iHeart Radio will then select one lucky voter to win a ski trip to Crested Butte.

Camp Jeep – Experience the off-road capabilities of Jeep vehicles without having to step foot outside of the Convention Center. Climb hills, roll over rocks, splash through water and navigate your way around obstacles at this experiential event.

Ride & Drives – You won’t just be looking at cars, you’ll get to test them out too! Get behind the wheel of some of the biggest names on the show floor and take them out for a spin around the Convention Center.

The Denver Auto Show is sure to thrill and awe all car fanatics, so start revving your engines and get ready to head down for the show.