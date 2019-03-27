  • CBS4On Air

TELLURIDE, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has determined that an avalanche that killed a 47-year-old skier was triggered after three snowboarders illegally crossed a boundary rope.

(credit: Karl Welter Telluride Ski Patrol/Search and Rescue)

The Telluride Daily Planet reports the center released its final report last week on the Feb. 19 avalanche that killed Salvadore Garcia-Atance in the Bear Creek area near Telluride.

According to the report, the snowboarders crossed into a permanently closed-off area to ride the east face of Temptation Bowl. The avalanche was released when the third snowboarder was descending.

The snowboarders were not named in the report.

(credit: Karl Welter Telluride Ski Patrol/Search and Rescue)

Garcia-Atance’s wife alerted authorities that he was missing, prompting a search. His body was recovered from under 6 feet (1.8 meters) of debris the next day.

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office says it’s still investigating the death.

