TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – The search for a backcountry skier in southwestern Colorado has ended. The Telluride Ski Patrol and rescue teams found the man late Wednesday morning in the Bear Creek area.

The search began Tuesday after crews received information about an overdue skier and an avalanche in the area.

(credit: Karl Welter Telluride Ski Patrol/Search and Rescue)

They used avalanche dogs to look for the man. The search started near the Telluride Ski Resort.

(credit: Karl Welter Telluride Ski Patrol/Search and Rescue)

The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office says the man was killed in a snowboarder-released avalanche. The victim’s name has not been released.

This is the fifth avalanche fatality in Colorado this season, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Three ski lifts were delayed, but reopened on Wednesday.

