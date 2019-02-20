TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – The search for a backcountry skier in southwestern Colorado has ended. The Telluride Ski Patrol and rescue teams found the man late Wednesday morning in the Bear Creek area.

The search began Tuesday after crews received information about an overdue skier and an avalanche in the area.

They used avalanche dogs to look for the man. The search started near the Telluride Ski Resort.

The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office says the man was killed in a snowboarder-released avalanche. The victim’s name has not been released.

Search and Rescue & Telluride Ski Patrol found the missing backcountry skier late this morning in the Bear Creek area. He was killed in a snowboarder-released avalanche triggered from above. Click for news release: https://t.co/ZTQRK8KBoq #SARBearCreek pic.twitter.com/rDyFOQQe6g — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) February 20, 2019

This is the fifth avalanche fatality in Colorado this season, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Three ski lifts were delayed, but reopened on Wednesday.