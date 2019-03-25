



Fire investigators met with concerned residents Monday night after two neighboring apartment complex buildings caught fire within months of each other. Firefighters confirm the fires are not connected.

One unit at the Covington Apartments on Trenton Way caught fire in the middle of the night on New Year’s Eve. Residents tell CBS4 they woke up to thick smoke and flames.

“It was absolutely horrifying. My roommate called and said he had the dogs. That was a major relief,” said Luke Yeager.

No one was hurt.

But, about two and a half months later, a building across the walkway also caught fire.

A firefighter was hurt, but was okay. Firefighters didn’t find anybody who was trapped, but did rescue several animals.

Monday night’s meeting will cover the overview of the report for the first fire and fire safety in the complex going forward.

The property’s landlord sent an email to residents say one of the fires may have started with a BBQ.