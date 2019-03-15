



– A firefighter was injured while fighting an apartment fire on Friday afternoon. Fire crews were at a nearby apartment complex near Iliff and Quebec in Denver on New Year’s Eve for a fire that left dozens homeless.

South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the apartment complex on initial reports of people trapped. Firefighters didn’t find anyone trapped but did get everyone out safely. They also rescued several animals.

Trenton Update – Fire attack continues, 1 Firefighter transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Several pets have been rescued. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/QDaQeAqyTm — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 15, 2019

The firefighter was rushed to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The fire’s origin was traced to a third floor apartment. What caused the fire is being investigated.