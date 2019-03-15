Filed Under:Denver News, South Metro Fire Rescue, Trenton Way


DENVER (CBS4)– A firefighter was injured while fighting an apartment fire on Friday afternoon. Fire crews were at a nearby apartment complex near Iliff and Quebec in Denver on New Year’s Eve for a fire that left dozens homeless.

(credit: CBS)

South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the apartment complex on initial reports of people trapped. Firefighters didn’t find anyone trapped but did get everyone out safely. They also rescued several animals.

The firefighter was rushed to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

The fire’s origin was traced to a third floor apartment. What caused the fire is being investigated.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s