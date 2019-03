GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — A tornado has been confirmed five miles east of Eaton, which is eight miles north of Greeley, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado Warning including Eaton CO, Lucerne CO until 6:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/lIjnHaFxZP — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 23, 2019

A tornado warning is in effect for Weld County until 6:45 p.m.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Department confirmed two people reported a tornado touching down near county roads 74 and 49. There are no reports of any damage or injuries.

CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera says the storm seemed to be weakening at 6:35 p.m.