  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    4:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Cold Air Funnel, Colorado Weather, Cortez


DENVER (CBS4) – A storm system moving into the Rockies produced an ominous sky in southwest Colorado early Friday afternoon. Just east of Cortez a cold air funnel cloud was spotted by Brent McWhirter.

Cold air funnels are produced when there is extremely cold air high up near the jet stream level of wind, but the air closer to the ground warms enough to help trigger showers or weak thunderstorms. Cold air funnels are typically harmless and rarely touch the ground. If they do touch down the damage is usually equivalent to a weak, EF-0 rated tornado.

Read more about cold air funnel clouds by clicking here.

Chris Spears

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s