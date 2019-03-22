



Clearly spring has sprung! Brent McWhirter posted these pics of a funnel cloud just east of Cortez observed around 1208 PM. This "cold air funnel", which is most common in the spring and fall, poses little threat to the public as they rarely reach the ground. #cowx #funnelcloud pic.twitter.com/ZfDVlrA70K — NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) March 22, 2019

– A storm system moving into the Rockies produced an ominous sky in southwest Colorado early Friday afternoon. Just east of Cortez a cold air funnel cloud was spotted by Brent McWhirter.

Cold air funnels are produced when there is extremely cold air high up near the jet stream level of wind, but the air closer to the ground warms enough to help trigger showers or weak thunderstorms. Cold air funnels are typically harmless and rarely touch the ground. If they do touch down the damage is usually equivalent to a weak, EF-0 rated tornado.

