



– Coloradans who want to help the victims of the record-breaking flooding in Nebraska can do so by donating supplies. The group Colorado’s Drive To Help Nebraska is collecting water, non-perishable food and toiletries and baby items.

Homes and towns are flooded, and fields are not suitable for planting or calving. The flooding is a remnant of last week’s Bomb Cyclone, the unprecedented blizzard that hit Colorado and the Midwest.

Donations will be collected on March 30 and March 31 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Penske Truck at Reeds Southside Tavern located at 9535 Park Meadows Drive in Lone Tree.

Help is on the way from Colorado also thanks to the American Red Cross. It’s shipping not only people, but supplies to the flood ravaged areas.

LINK: Colorado’s Drive To Help Nebraska